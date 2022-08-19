Report: Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah 'Prepared' To Depart On Loan

Young defender Trevoh Chalobah has struggled for game time since breaking through to the first team at Chelsea and is reportedly looking for a loan away in search of more consistent football.

An unused substitute in the Blues' first two Premier League matches of the season, Trevoh Chalobah has concluded he must depart on loan. He knows he needs to be playing consistently at his age to develop and will look to do that elsewhere this coming season.

Late Thursday evening, Fabrizio Romano provided insight into this potential move away for the Englishman. According to Romano, the 23-year-old is 'prepared' to depart on loan in the coming weeks, once another defender is brought in by Chelsea.

The Blues are heavily pursuing Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Chalobah knows his arrival would signal a further decrease in his playing time.

Inter Milan have reportedly shown an interest in the young defender, as well as two more unnamed sides. Inter and Chelsea have been in contact on numerous occasions this summer regarding various players, which may help facilitate this loan move.

Despite this recent development, the club still sees Chalobah's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. David Ornstein reported that they are unwilling to include an option or obligation to buy in any potential deal and wish to bring him back next summer should he be loaned out.

