Report: Chelsea Defender Wants to Extend Stay But Feels He Has Not Been 'Appreciated'

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger would like to sign a fresh deal at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was handed a new lease of life in west London by Thomas Tuchel following his appointment as Blues boss, with the centre-back displaying some compelling performances in his side's Champions League-winning run.

With his existing contract set to expire next summer, Rüdiger was rumoured to be on the verge of agreeing a new deal as a reward for his performances since January.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

According to Eurosport, Chelsea's attempts to delay a contract extension have given the German international's entourage the upper hand to demand higher wages than were being offered by the hierarchy.

It is understood that Rüdiger wanted some time off to think about his future at the club and assess his options following Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City in late May.

Rüdiger would like to sign a fresh contract owing to the impact that Tuchel has had on the club, but he feels that he hasn't been shown appreciation by the club since his switch from AS Roma in 2017.

(Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The centre-half, who was out of favour under former Blues boss Frank Lampard, was heavily linked with a move away from west London in January.

However, his form since the turn of the year has been as good as any member of the squad and his consistent displays on the left side of defence played a crucial role in Chelsea's strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign.

It is highly likely that a decision on Rüdiger's future will be made after his return from the ongoing European Championships.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube