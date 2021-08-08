Report: Chelsea Deny Lionel Messi Approach Amid PSG Links

The Blues have denied a move for the superstar.

Senior sources at Chelsea have denied that the club have made an approach to sign Lionel Messi following the expiration of his contract at Barcelona, according to reports.

Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as his time at Barcelona comes to an end and it was thought that Chelsea would also make a move for the forward.

According to The Athletic, these reports have been denied by senior sources at Chelsea.

Photo by EFE/ Alejandro Garcia/Sipa USA

It was reported that the Blues have set their sights on Messi after requesting an 'urgent meeting' with the player's entourage.

Owner Roman Abramovich was reportedly pushing for the move as Manchester City could not sign Messi following the arrival of Jack Grealish.

However, these have been denied by people at Chelsea who say that the Blues had never made an approach for the Argentine.

The Athletic continue to report that PSG had become anxious that Chelsea made a bid for the superstar and that Messi's demands would increase due to more options.

However, this is not the case as Chelsea have denied any potential moves.

Photo by PRESSINPHOTO

Speaking at his Barcelona farewell press conference, Messi admitted that he has had 'a lot of calls' ahead of a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

He said: "I have nothing confirmed with anybody, but it's a possibility (joining PSG). When the news was there, I had a lot of calls, but nothing is closed yet."

Depsite having several calls it appears that none of these have been from Chelsea or owner Abramovich.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube