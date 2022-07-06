Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target

As the season draws closer and closer, Chelsea wish to wrap up a deal for either Matthijs de Ligt or Nathan Ake within the week, with the latter reportedly the more likely.  

With negotiations for their top defensive targets beginning to drag, the Blues are reportedly keen to wrap up a transfer this week in order to fully bed them in throughout preseason. Nathan Ake is seen as the more likely candidate for this.  

Nathan Ake

Reports today by Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard provided an update on Chelsea's well-documented pursuit of defensive reinforcements. The report stated that the club hopes to wrap up a transfer on the defensive front this week.

Kinsella believes that negotiations for Nathan Ake are further along than negotiations for other targets. Manchester City are holding out for the £41 million they paid Bournemouth for the Dutchman, a fee that is not expected to be an issue for Chelsea.  

Nathan Ake

The main obstacle is City's desire to secure a replacement first, a desire that might not make bringing Ake in this week feasible, given City does not seem close to bringing a defender in.  

Should news break regarding Manchester City bringing in a defender, look for Nathan Ake's transfer to Chelsea to be swiftly completed.  

