Report: Chelsea Destined To Come Back In For Milan Skriniar

A third centre-back was something Chelsea wanted in the final days of the transfer window, but ultimately missed out on. The club made a well documented bid for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but in the end had it rejected.

The club had an interest in Inter Milan centre back Milan Skriniar this summer amid the heavy rumours the player was going to leave the club. PSG were close, but the deal fell through in the end. The door is still open for another club to try.

Chelsea may look for Skriniar if RB Leipzig continue to refuse to sell Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are expected to renew interest in Milan Skriniar. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are destined to come back in for defender Milan Skriniar this summer. The Serbian will cost around £50million, and with Chelsea also interested in Nicolo Barella, the Blue's could conduct a £110million dissection of Inter Milan's best players.

Skriniar could however be signed on a free transfer next summer with his contract running out and expiring next summer, and this is something Chelsea could look to use to their advantage to save some money and spend it in midfield.

Josko Gvardiol remains a main target. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

The player nearly joined PSG this summer but the deal fell through in the end, but the Parisians are still interested, and if Chelsea do want the player they will more than likely have to do battle to get him.

Josko Gvardiol remains the number one target for Chelsea, but Skriniar is certainly an option.

