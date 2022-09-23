Report: Chelsea Destined To Come Back In For Milan Skriniar
A third centre-back was something Chelsea wanted in the final days of the transfer window, but ultimately missed out on. The club made a well documented bid for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but in the end had it rejected.
The club had an interest in Inter Milan centre back Milan Skriniar this summer amid the heavy rumours the player was going to leave the club. PSG were close, but the deal fell through in the end. The door is still open for another club to try.
Chelsea may look for Skriniar if RB Leipzig continue to refuse to sell Josko Gvardiol.
According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are destined to come back in for defender Milan Skriniar this summer. The Serbian will cost around £50million, and with Chelsea also interested in Nicolo Barella, the Blue's could conduct a £110million dissection of Inter Milan's best players.
Read More
Skriniar could however be signed on a free transfer next summer with his contract running out and expiring next summer, and this is something Chelsea could look to use to their advantage to save some money and spend it in midfield.
The player nearly joined PSG this summer but the deal fell through in the end, but the Parisians are still interested, and if Chelsea do want the player they will more than likely have to do battle to get him.
Josko Gvardiol remains the number one target for Chelsea, but Skriniar is certainly an option.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea