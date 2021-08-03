Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea 'Determined' to Bring Lukaku Back to Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel wants the Belgian.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are 'determined' to bring former Blue Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as the club look to bring in a world-class forward, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a prolific goalscorer to his Champions League winning squad and Lukaku could be his man.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, the London club are 'determined' to bring the Belgian back to Chelsea this summer.

Rom1

However, the Blues have already been dealt a blow as he committed his future to Inter Milan.

"Yes, I am staying," admitted Lukaku previously on his future at Inter. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

The Belgian's future is 'in his own hands' as Chelsea look to secure the 28-year-old's services this summer.

Rom2

The Blues have already had a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected, with the Inter Milan holding out for a higher pricetag this summer.

It is up to Lukaku whether he returns to Stamford Bridge or continues to lead the line for financially troubled Inter going into the 2021/22 season.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rom3
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are 'Determined' to Sign Romelu Lukaku From Inter Milan This Summer

sipa_33655155
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Future is 'in His Own Hands' Amid Chelsea Interest

Rom1
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Rejects Huge Chelsea Contract Offer After €100M Bid Rejected

Rice 2
Transfer News

Report: Why Chelsea Haven't Made Declan Rice Bid This Summer

sipa_33727317
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Romelu Lukaku 'Number One Target' Ahead of Erling Haaland

sipa_33771462
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Reject Chelsea's €100M Plus Marcos Alonso Offer For Romelu Lukaku

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
Features/Opinions

Five Chelsea Players Still to Prove Their Worth to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of 2021/22 Season

sipa_33502428
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Lower Asking Price for Jules Kounde Amid Chelsea Interest