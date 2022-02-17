Report: Chelsea Discussed Borna Sosa Transfer in January Amid Arsenal & Tottenham Interest

Chelsea discussed the possibility to bring Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa to the club in Janaury, according to reports in Germany.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and has a host of suitors.

As per Christian Falk, Chelsea discussed the possibility for a transfer in the winter but now Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the left-back.

Stuttgart are claimed to want around €30 million for the 24-year-old who has three more years left on his current deal as Chelsea discussed bringing him in in January.

Ben Chilwell picked up a season ending injury but instead of going for the left-back, Chelsea opted to recall Kenedy from a loan spell at Flamengo.

With thomas Tuchel switching to a back four in recent weeks, Malang Sarr has filled in at left-back, a solution as the Blues did not bring in reinforcements in January.

After links with Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez and Sergiño Dest, as well as an attempted loan recall for Emerson Palmieri, all fell through, the Blues weren't able to land any new players.

Latest reports have stated that Chelsea will continue to pursue their interest in Sosa as their scouts have been watching him all season.

With Marcos Alonso attracting plenty of interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, Tuchel is keen to bolster his strengths down the left flank in the case that the Spaniard departs come the end of the season.



