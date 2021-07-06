Report: Chelsea Discussed Hakimi Signing 'Extensively' Before PSG Move

Chelsea had discussed the potential signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan extensively, according to reports.

The Blues were in talks with Inter Milan over the signing of Hakimi this summer and even offered to swap players in order to bring the price down for the winger, who ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain. However, no official bid was made.

As per The Athletic, the possibility of signing Hakimi was real as the potential incoming was discussed extensively by the Chelsea heirarchy, scouting department and manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Moroccan signed for PSG ahead of Chelsea Photo by PSG

It has now been officially confirmed that Hakimi has signed for the French club for a reported fee of €60 million with €10 million in add ons, bringing the deal to a total of €70 million.

Chelsea will now be focusing on alternative targets this summer as Adama Traore has been identified to provide competition for the right wing-back position.

The Blues were in the market for a right-sided player due to Chelsea seeing Reece James' long-term future in the right of a back three for Tuchel.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea will pursue now that Hakimi is off the market but be sure to expect several names to be reported in the coming days.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

