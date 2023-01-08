Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is a massive target for Chelsea and that was never more evident than the final week of the summer window when they launched a £50million bid for the player.

Lavia had just signed for Southampton from Manchester City and they were not prepared to entertain any bids for the player. Manchester City also have a buy-back clause in his contract which makes a deal complicated.

Chelsea do not feel like that makes it impossible to sign Lavia, and look like they could make a move for him in January.

Chelsea are discussing a move for Romeo Lavia in January. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain in open contact with the agent of Romeo Lavia over a potential January move. Lavia ranks very highly on the list of midfield targets for Chelsea.

Lavia is likely to be worth higher than the £50million Southampton rejected in the summer. Manchester City also have first choice on any potential deal for Lavia. They may choose to trump Chelsea.

Chelsea are keen on signing a midfielder in January. Enzo Fernandez was a player they wanted but that deal has collapsed as things stand. Moises Caicedo is unlikely to leave in January, so Lavia could be a likely target for the Blue's.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause for Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / Sportimage

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea's growing interest awakens Manchester City, or whether they are resigned to allowing Lavia to move on from the club.

Nothing concrete at the minute, but there is significant interest from Chelsea in Romeo Lavia.

