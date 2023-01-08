Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia

Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.

Romeo Lavia is a massive target for Chelsea and that was never more evident than the final week of the summer window when they launched a £50million bid for the player.

Lavia had just signed for Southampton from Manchester City and they were not prepared to entertain any bids for the player. Manchester City also have a buy-back clause in his contract which makes a deal complicated.

Chelsea do not feel like that makes it impossible to sign Lavia, and look like they could make a move for him in January.

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea are discussing a move for Romeo Lavia in January.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain in open contact with the agent of Romeo Lavia over a potential January move. Lavia ranks very highly on the list of midfield targets for Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lavia is likely to be worth higher than the £50million Southampton rejected in the summer. Manchester City also have first choice on any potential deal for Lavia. They may choose to trump Chelsea.

Chelsea are keen on signing a midfielder in January. Enzo Fernandez was a player they wanted but that deal has collapsed as things stand. Moises Caicedo is unlikely to leave in January, so Lavia could be a likely target for the Blue's.

Romeo Lavia

Manchester City have a buy-back clause for Romeo Lavia.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea's growing interest awakens Manchester City, or whether they are resigned to allowing Lavia to move on from the club.

Nothing concrete at the minute, but there is significant interest from Chelsea in Romeo Lavia.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Dani Olmo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In The Race To Sign Pedro Porro From Sporting Lisbon

By Dylan McBennett
Julian Alvarez vs Chelsea
Transfer News

Manchester City Demolish Chelsea 4-0 In The FA Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Still Working On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett