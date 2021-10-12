    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Don't Want to Sell Timo Werner Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

    Author:

    Chelsea do not want to let Timo Werner leave the club despite transfer rumours surrounding the future of the German star, according to reports.

    The striker has been on fine form in recent games, scoring against Southampton for Chelsea before bagging a brace for Germany against North Macedonia.

    As per Sky in Germany via Sport Witness, Chelsea do not wish to sell their striker.

    sipa_35373123 (1)

    Journalist and transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck said: “Timo Werner would like to stay – also in the Premier League. At the moment, Chelsea are so closed that they don’t want to get rid of him. Of course, that could look different next summer.”

    The news comes after Werner rubbished rumours linking him with a switch to Bayern Munich, who he previously rejected.

    Recent reports have stated that the forward was set to 'reassess' his Chelsea future, if he could not get into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

    sipa_34844298

    However, since then, Werner has earned his way back into the starting XI and impressed, scoring in both of his last apperances for Chelsea.

    Werner will be hoping to keep his place as Chelsea sit top of the league table and face Brentford on Satruday, looking to extend their lead over Liverpool and Manchester City as they hunt for the Premier League title this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35372868 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Don't Want to Sell Timo Werner Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35169594
    News

    Billy Gilmour Tipped to Succeed on Loan at Norwich City by Former Blue

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_34576850
    News

    Chelsea's Loan System Described as 'World Class' by Former Blue

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni's AS Monaco Valuation Revealed Amid Juventus Interest

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (35)
    News

    Watch: Chelsea Receive Double Boost as N'Golo Kante and Reece James Return to Full Training

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33408184 (1)
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Very Keen' on Newcastle Job

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35481260
    News

    Kai Havertz's Nine-Word Reaction to Germany Securing a 2022 World Cup Spot

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35284138
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard's Rumoured Return to Chelsea Rubbished

    3 hours ago