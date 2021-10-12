Report: Chelsea Don't Want to Sell Timo Werner Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

Chelsea do not want to let Timo Werner leave the club despite transfer rumours surrounding the future of the German star, according to reports.

The striker has been on fine form in recent games, scoring against Southampton for Chelsea before bagging a brace for Germany against North Macedonia.

As per Sky in Germany via Sport Witness, Chelsea do not wish to sell their striker.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Journalist and transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck said: “Timo Werner would like to stay – also in the Premier League. At the moment, Chelsea are so closed that they don’t want to get rid of him. Of course, that could look different next summer.”

The news comes after Werner rubbished rumours linking him with a switch to Bayern Munich, who he previously rejected.

Recent reports have stated that the forward was set to 'reassess' his Chelsea future, if he could not get into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

However, since then, Werner has earned his way back into the starting XI and impressed, scoring in both of his last apperances for Chelsea.

Werner will be hoping to keep his place as Chelsea sit top of the league table and face Brentford on Satruday, looking to extend their lead over Liverpool and Manchester City as they hunt for the Premier League title this season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube