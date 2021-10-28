Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Drawing Up Contingency Transfer Plans Amid Defensive Uncertainty

    Author:

    Chelsea are exploring defensive options in case they need to replace any of their defenders, according to reports.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have four defenders out of contract next summer. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could all leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

    Chelsea are in talks with Rudiger and Christensen over new deals, but they have stalled in recent weeks and months, with increasing fear that Rudiger could depart at the end of his deal. There is more optimism over Christensen's future. 

    Skipper Azpilicueta is likely to remain at the club, while the future of Silva remains unclear amid reported interest from Fluminense.

    sipa_35324136

    And Chelsea are now claimed, as per Eurosport, to be revising plans for defensive reinforcements should any of their current players leave.

    A whole host of defenders have been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge with Jules Kounde of Sevilla the most notable name. He was wanted by the Blues in the summer but Chelsea couldn't agree a deal with the Spanish side.

    Juventus' Matthijs de Lift and Villarreal defender Pau Torres are among names which have been talked about between the Blues hierarchy

    pjimage (62)

    Chelsea are drawing up contingency plans for January and next summer to ensure they are prepared for any exits and can strengthen the defence as much as possible. 

