Report: Chelsea Drop Price Tag Significantly For Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are now willing to let their striker Romelu Lukaku leave for a loan fee of just £10m, according to The Mirror.

Not even a year after the Belgian international made the move to Stamford Bridge, he looks set to depart this summer after no longer being a part of Thomas Tuchel's plan.

IMAGO / News Images

However, news has also come out that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants Tuchel to reconsider selling Lukaku and still hopes that the £97.5 million signing can be a success.

The forward arrived last summer after scoring twenty-four goals in the Serie A the season prior. Big things were expected and one way or another, he hasn't delivered.

Lukaku did score eight goals in the league for Chelsea last year, however, he only managed to score once in nine games against the big six in the Premier League.

Chelsea were originally asking for a loan fee of £21 million for the season ahead but they have now dropped that to just £10 million. Inter Milan made an opening offer of £6 million.

After apparently resolving the situation following Lukaku's comments about the club last year, it was presumed that the Belgian would be given a second chance.

Does he need a move in order to save what's left of his career?

