Report: Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta Expect to Be Barcelona Players Next Week

Spain and Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta both expect to leave the club and join Spanish giants Barcelona next week.

Chelsea value the duo at £13 million each however would be willing to negotiate for the defenders.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alonso has two years left on his current Chelsea contract however a disagreement with manager Thomas Tuchel towards the end of last season has driven him towards the exit door.

Alonso joined Chelsea in 2016 and played a huge part in the title winning campaign the following season. Following 212 apperances and 29 goals in a Blues shirt, the former Real Madrid youngster views his future elsewhere.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As for Azpilicueta, the Chelsea captain was due to become a free agent this ummer alhough a clause in his contract was triggered which extended his stay in London for another season.

Despite this though, the 32 year-old agreed personal terms with Barcelona earlier on in the season and has a 2 year deal on the table, should he accept.

It is belived to be his wish to move back to Spain, however Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel really wants and hopes that his captain has a change of heart.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More