Report: Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr Set for Loan Moves

The pair are set to depart the club this summer.

Chelsea's Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu are set for consecutive loan moves, having spent last season away from the Blues, according to reports.

Ampadu spent the 2020/21 season at relegated Sheffield United whilst Sarr played for Porto, who Chelsea faced on their way to lifting the Champions League.

According to The Athletic, both players are likely to head out on loan again for next season.

Ampadu in action for Wales at Euro 2020 (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel is currently assessing his players ahead of the 2021/22 season and Sarr featured in Chelsea's 6-1 win over Peterborough in the first pre-season match.

Ampadu is currently on holiday having featured for Wales at Euro 2020 as the Welsh side fell to defeat in the Round of 16.

Sarr operates as a central defender and signed for Chelsea from Nice last summer whilst Ampadu can play in either midfield or defence.

Sarr played for FC Porto last season on loan from Chelsea (Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/ Sipa USA)

The French defender Sarr opted against going to Tokyo to play for his country in the Olympic Games and instead returned to pre-season to impress Chelsea boss Tuchel.

Ampadu has previously been around the Chelsea first team but a succession of loan moves is next in his development as Tuchel is set to bolster his back line this summer with links to PSG's Marquinhos and Sevilla's Jules Kounde amid Kurt Zouma speculation.

What has Sarr said?

Speaking on pre-season, Sarr said: "It’s a pleasure to be here, starting to work, we are working very hard and very well so I’m happy. I have enjoyed being here,

"I have spoken a little bit with the manager, he knows I speak French so we have been talking. I have a good feeling here; everybody is very good with me. I can feel everybody is ambitious here.

"They want to work and they really want us to give the best every day, and that’s a good thing because that’s how I see things,

"I really want to work hard every day and try to improve in every aspect.

"They finished the season as Kings of Europe. I’m here to help and to let the team stay at the highest level, trying to bring all the good energy and my work to the team,

"I know the club is ambitious and I am ambitious as well, so it’s a perfect match. I hope to join the team and help the team to the top."

