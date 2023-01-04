Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are now edging closer to a full agreement with Benfica for the signing of Enzo Fernandez. Talks continued overnight between the two clubs.

Chelsea are continuing their quest to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window, and are now moving ever so closer to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The two clubs continued talks overnight regarding the transfer of the player, and the general feeling is now that the deal is not too far away from being agreed on the sides of all parties.

Enzo Fernandez has already made it clear to Benfica that he wants to join Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are edging closer to a full agreement for Enzo Fernandez.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are edging closer to a full agreement with Benfica over the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. The deal is expected to cost Chelsea £112million overall.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Talks continued overnight and it is now just down to Benfica to accept the proposal. The fee is expected to be paid in three installments which makes it easier for Chelsea with financial fair play.

Benfica are in no position to turn down the deal considering Enzo has made clear that he wants to leave and Chelsea have offered more than the release clause.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has informed Benfica he wants to leave the club.

The Portuguese club originally wanted to sell Fernandez in the summer but were taken by surprise at the magnitude of the Chelsea offer. The deal is now expected to be agreed in the coming days.

A massive signing for Chelsea is now entering the final stages, and they could have their hands on their man very soon.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Shakhtar Donetsk Will Discuss Mykhailo Mudryk Today

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Has Passed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Meet With Shaktar Donetsk Over Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kouadio Kone
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Kouadio Kone

By Dylan McBennett
Illan Meslier
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Considered Favourites For Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Is Now Very Close To Joining Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett