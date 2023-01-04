Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are continuing their quest to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window, and are now moving ever so closer to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The two clubs continued talks overnight regarding the transfer of the player, and the general feeling is now that the deal is not too far away from being agreed on the sides of all parties.

Enzo Fernandez has already made it clear to Benfica that he wants to join Chelsea.

Chelsea are edging closer to a full agreement for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Buzzi

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are edging closer to a full agreement with Benfica over the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. The deal is expected to cost Chelsea £112million overall.

Talks continued overnight and it is now just down to Benfica to accept the proposal. The fee is expected to be paid in three installments which makes it easier for Chelsea with financial fair play.

Benfica are in no position to turn down the deal considering Enzo has made clear that he wants to leave and Chelsea have offered more than the release clause.

Enzo Fernandez has informed Benfica he wants to leave the club. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Portuguese club originally wanted to sell Fernandez in the summer but were taken by surprise at the magnitude of the Chelsea offer. The deal is now expected to be agreed in the coming days.

A massive signing for Chelsea is now entering the final stages, and they could have their hands on their man very soon.

