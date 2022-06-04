Report: Chelsea Emerge as Favourites to Sign Ousmane Dembele This Summer

Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer amid his departure from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues were linked with him back in the January transfer window in a potential loan deal, but he remained at the Nou Camp for the rest of the campaign.

He is now set to leave the La Liga giants upon the expiration of his contract, having signed from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

According to talkSPORT, Thomas Tuchel's side are the favourites to sign the winger as a free agent this summer.

The German boss has previously worked with the Frenchman when they were both at Dortmund, and Chelsea are said to be 'closing in on a deal' for the 25-year-old.

He is not likely to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona and the Blues are now said to be his 'most likely destination'.

Dembele is believed to have delayed a decision on his future until Chelsea's takeover by the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had been completed.

Previous reports suggested that the Blues are 'quietly confident' of winning the race for the player, with Bayern Munich also believed to be interested.

His agent Moussa Sissoko recently spoke on the future of his client amid his Barcelona departure, saying: "The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

