Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Emerge as Favourites to Sign Ousmane Dembele This Summer

Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer amid his departure from Barcelona, according to reports. 

The Blues were linked with him back in the January transfer window in a potential loan deal, but he remained at the Nou Camp for the rest of the campaign. 

He is now set to leave the La Liga giants upon the expiration of his contract, having signed from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. 

imago1012252066h

According to talkSPORT, Thomas Tuchel's side are the favourites to sign the winger as a free agent this summer.

The German boss has previously worked with the Frenchman when they were both at Dortmund, and Chelsea are said to be 'closing in on a deal' for the 25-year-old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is not likely to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona and the Blues are now said to be his 'most likely destination'.

Dembele is believed to have delayed a decision on his future until Chelsea's takeover by the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had been completed.

imago1010451862h

Previous reports suggested that the Blues are 'quietly confident' of winning the race for the player, with Bayern Munich also believed to be interested.

His agent Moussa Sissoko recently spoke on the future of his client amid his Barcelona departure, saying: "The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012064273h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Stand Firm on Their Demands for Romelu Lukaku

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1002351635h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Conte 'Stands Between' Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku & Inter Milan as Spurs Eye Move

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have No Problem With Fee for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011439174h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde's Transfer to Chelsea 'A Matter of Time'

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012375710h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Robert Lewandowski Blow Amid Desire to Join Barcelona

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago0003271222h
News

'I Will Stay at the Hospital' - Former Chelsea Defender Alex Denies Heart Attack Reports After Bypass Surgery

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1012439233h
News

Ethan Ampadu Sends Thomas Tuchel Game Time Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1012248245h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus and AC Milan Monitoring Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Rob Calcutt6 hours ago