Report: Chelsea Enquire About Newcastle Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is a star, and he's turned into one off the back of his move to Newcastle United in January. Newcastle United have went from strength to strength since January, and have showed they're ready to fight the elite in the league.

Chelsea are the elite, but have fallen by the wayside since winning the Champions League in 2021. Todd Boehly is keen to get the club back to the top of the tree, and knows he needs to invest in order to grow.

The blue's want a midfielder, and Bruno Guimaraes is one of the best around.

Chelsea have enquired about Bruno Guimaraes. IMAGO / News Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have enquired about the possibility of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as they look to strengthen their midfield options going forward.

Guimaraes is one of the most sought after midfielders around, with Real Madrid even having interest in the Brazilian. Chelsea are keen on Guimaraes, and the interest from Madrid prompted the blue's to make a move.

Newcastle are not ready to let Bruno Guimaraes go. IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle are of course ready to reject any bids for the player, and are looking to tie him down to a new deal in the coming months. Eddie Howe is building something on Tyneside, and keeping players like Guimaraes are key to sustaining the clubs trajectory.

It will be something to watch in the coming months as Chelsea search for a midfielder.

Read More Chelsea Stories