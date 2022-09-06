Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Enquired About Sander Berge

In their mad scramble for a late midfield addition, it appears Chelsea broached the idea of a loan for Sheffield United's Sander Berge.

With their midfield hit by multiple injuries, the Blues put forth an effort to bring in a midfielder late in the window. They eventually did bring Denis Zakaria in on loan from Juventus, though recent reports state they considered a domestic option as well.

Amongst many other options, Chelsea reportedly approached Sheffield United late in the window regarding the availability of midfielder Sander Berge

Sander Berge

According to James Shields, Chelsea were one of the multiple Premier League sides who expressed an interest in taking the 24-year-old on loan this upcoming season. 

This was following the revelation that Club Brugge, another club interested in Berge, did not have the capabilities of meeting his £35 million release clause or coming to a compromise with Sheffield. 

Sander Berge

It remains to be seen if Berge is a long-term target for Chelsea or if they viewed him as an attainable option late in the window.

The Blues will likely need a midfield overhaul in the coming windows and the Norwegian could prove to be an astute piece of business, given his age and experience both in Europe and in the Premier League. 

