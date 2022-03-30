Report: Chelsea 'Enter Fight' for AS Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea have reportedly entered the fight for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from UEFA Champions League quarter-final opponents Real Madrid.

The midfielder has had an impressive season in France and has caught the eye of Europe's top clubs.

And now, as per AS via Sport Witness, Chelsea 'enter the fight' for the AS Monaco star.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

A report made earlier in the month stated that the Blues had already made contact with the French prodigy, and manager Thomas Tuchel is said to want him 'at all costs'.

And now AS state that Chelsea and Real Madrid 'start with an advantage' as the Blues enter the race for the youngster.

The report continues to state that Chelsea pose the ‘main obstacle’ for Real Madrid.

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the Club keeping tabs on him for some time.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

It was also reported that the youngster was on Chelsea's wishlist for the summer alongside national temmate Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have already scouted the midfielder and will look to sign him in the future as they could strengthen in midfield in the summer.

His current contract runs until 2024, although with building interest from many, it is unlikely that he will see it out at Monaco until then.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be successful in their pursuit but they are positioned well so far.

As of now Chelsea are unable participate in transfer negotiations due to the restrictions placed on the Club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

