Report: Chelsea Enter 'Informal' Talks With Real Madrid Over Eden Hazard

Former Blue Eden Hazard could be set for a stunning return to Chelsea in the future as the club have opened 'informal' talks with Real Madrid over bringing the Belgian home.

The 30-year-old left Chelsea to join Real Madrid back in 2019 but has struggled with injuries during his time in Spain.

As per El Nacional, Chelsea have already started informal talks regarding a move for the Belgian.

Chelsea have reportedly asked Florentino Perez about bringing Hazard back to London and the player would be open to a move.

Real Madrid are keen to get rid of the player, trying to recover part of the €115 million that they paid Chelsea to sign Hazard.

However, Chelsea would be unwilling to pay more than €40 million to bring Hazard back to the club.

The Blues are stacked in attacking areas with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi all fighting for a place in the front three.

The Belgian is a legend at Chelsea and could return one day, in a move that would be fitting much like the one that saw Didier Drogba return to the club for a second spell but a transfer may not make complete sense whist the club have so many attacking options.

