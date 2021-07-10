Report: Chelsea Have Made Contact With Rennes Over Edouardo Camavinga

Chelsea are set to make a move for the talented midfielder.

Chelsea hold interest in Rennes midfielder Edouardo Camavinga with the Blues set to make their move for the youngster, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were in talks with Camavinga's agent.

As per Le Parisien via The Sun, Chelsea have made contact with Rennes over the 18-year-old.

With Billy Gilmour having departed on loan to Norwich City earlier this summer, the Blues are in the market for a midfielder.

Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for Declan Rice, however due to their interest in Erling Haaland, the club could be set to look at a cheaper target such as Camavinga.

The French youngster has one year remaining on his contract at Rennes, meaning that Chelsea could pick him up for a cut-price this summer.

However, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder.

There are several reasons that Chelsea could hold an advantage over their rivals for the young France international - as written about here.

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted his admiration for the midfielder during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

What did Tuchel say about Camavinga?

Speaking in 2020 when Tuchel's former side were linked with Camavinga, the manager confirmed his interest.

He said: "Would I like to have him on my team? Yes, of course. But I can't talk about other players, who are not from my team.

"He's one of the best players in Ligue 1. He's a great player, very strong, with a great future. I'm not going to say not to recruit him."

