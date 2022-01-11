Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Especially' Interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele After 'Following Him Closely'

Premier League clubs, 'especially Chelsea', are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has previously manager Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dormtund.

As per L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Chelsea are interested in bringing the French international to the club after 'following him closely'.

imago1009030941h

The former Dortmund man is out of contract at the end of the season, with Barcelona desperate to keep him at the club. However, an agreement has still not been reached which means the winger can talk to foreign clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive'.

Read More

The Blues are 'following him closely' and 'among the candidates' for Dembele, as per L'Equipe.

imago0028202642h

The player has never hidden his ‘attraction’ regarding a move to England, and so an offer from Stamford Bridge could prove to be tempting.

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

Chelsea reportedly 'have the capacity to pay' Dembele what he wants and could easily bring him to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel convinces the Blues to make a move.

