Report: Chelsea Expect Clarity On Frenkie de Jong Shortly

Chelsea are continuing to pursue the Barcelona midfielder and expect developments in the next 48 hours, one way or another.

A transfer saga that has dominated headlines this summer may be nearing a conclusion. Chelsea are pushing for the signature of Frenkie de Jong and expect clarity in the next few days regarding his future, following weeks of reports surrounding his potential exit from Spain.

This is a deal that has many facets to it, namely the issue of the deferred wages that Barcelona still owe the midfielder. De Jong himself has repeatedly stated his desire to stay at the club, which has made a transfer very difficult to date, but Chelsea are still trying.

Frenkie de Jong

A report by Ben Jacobs covered the latest on Chelsea and the Barcelona midfielder. As stated above, the Blues expect 'clarity' on this situation in the next few days.

The 25-year-old is still unwilling to take a pay cut, something Barcelona are adamant he must do if he desires to stay, which has opened the door to a potential exit. 

Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have spent many weeks trying to make this transfer happen but now have given up their pursuit. Chelsea are reportedly optimistic they can agree a deal of around €80 million.

The Blues will only bid if de Jong expresses an interest in the move, so look for this move to be completed swiftly should a bid go in from Chelsea. 

