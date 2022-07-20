Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Expect To Agree A Fee Of Around €60 Million Today With Sevilla For Defender Jules Kounde

With more and more reports emerging today, it appears Chelsea are closing in on their second defensive signing of the summer, a player they have chased for a long time.

Following news on Tuesday that the Blues are growing increasingly confident in their pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, reports early Wednesday are claiming that an agreement is imminent between the two clubs for the transfer of the defender.

Jules Kounde

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs has been on top of this transfer saga all summer and reported on Wednesday that this deal is very far down the line. He claims Chelsea are confident that they can agree a fee for the Frenchman on Wednesday following negotiations with Sevilla. 

The fee being mentioned is around €60 Million, including add-ons. Sevilla are set to travel to Portugal on Thursday as a part of their preseason and wish to have the 23-year-old's future resolved by then.

Jules Kounde

Kounde himself is said to be very open to joining the West London club and he too expects to know where his future lies by the end of this week. 

Barcelona also hold an interest in the player but are yet to make a formal bid. Sevilla have notified them they must do so now or walk away, and that any offer for Kounde must be straight cash. 

Kounde cover 1

The Frenchman sat out of training today and Sevilla would like to not bring him to Portugal, with their belief that his transfer is imminent. All signs point to a rapid conclusion to this transfer.

