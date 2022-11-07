Report: Chelsea Expected To Be Different Team By Borussia Dortmund Game

Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 of the Champions League today after the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, and a lot of fans view the draw as a tough one.

Dortmund are a good side, and with a January transfer window ahead of them where they are expected to keep hold of Jude Bellingham, they could sign some more players to help them for the second half of the season.

A director behind the scenes at Chelsea however, believes Chelsea will also be a different team by the time the two clubs meet in January.

Todd Boehly may invest heavily for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Daily after the Champions League draw today, Chelsea director of football operations David Barnard believes Chelsea will be a different side when they meet Borussia Dortmund in February for the first-leg.

There has been lots of speculation about the club investing in January, and this effectively confirms that they will look to sign players when the window opens.

The fact Barnard believes Chelsea may be a different team by the first-leg also means it may not just be one or two players coming in, but a few.

Christopher Nkunku is a player expected to be signed soon, and players like Rafael Leao and Josko Gvardiol have also been heavily linked.

Todd Boehly is ready to spend, and if his summer transfer window is anything to go by, Chelsea may very well be a new time by February.

