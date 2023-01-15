Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week

Chelsea have a midfielder as a priority in the January, and they are expected to try and sign Moises Caicedo in the next couple of days. Caicedo is one of the main targets on the list for the club.

It will be a difficult deal to do with Brighton having a preference to keep the player at the club beyond January and at least until the summer, but he would be sold if the right price was reached.

Caicedo would be open to a move to a big club like Chelsea.

Chelsea are expected to make a bid for Moises Caicedo in the next few days. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are expected to make a move for Moises Caicedo in the next two days as they look to bring in reinforcements in the midfield area.

Caicedo is a long term target for Chelsea and he fits a profile the club lack in the middle of the park.

Brighton do not want to sell but they would be open to offers of around £75million. Caicedo recently changed agencies and is prepared to make a big move away in either January or the summer.

Moises Caicedo would be open to a move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea's main targets for the midfield are Caicedo, Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia. They will try for one of Caicedo and Lavia in January and Declan Rice will be their main target in the summer.

The goal is for Chelsea to agree a fee with Brighton and then look to speak about personal terms with the player. The operation will commence in the next day or so.

Read More Chelsea Stories: