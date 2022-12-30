Report: Chelsea Expected To Hold Conversations With Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is coming to the end of his Chelsea contract and considering the age of the Brazilian the end of his football career as a whole. A big decision will be needed as to whether he wants to carry on.

It is not something Chelsea are expected to push onto Thiago Silva, but the expectation is that they would like to get at least one more year out of the Brazilian.

Silva himself will have to decide whether his body is ready for one more year.

Chelsea are expected to hold talks with Thiago Silva soon. IMAGO / News Images

Fabrizio Romano has stated that he expects Chelsea to have conversations with Thiago Silva in the coming weeks regarding his future. The club are likely to want him to extend.

Thiago Silva is 39 in September, and the toll of 20 years of football is likely to be starting to mount on his body. The player must decide if he feels ready for another year at the elite level.

From the outside looking in, he looks no older the 20-years old. He still has all the attributes of a top defender, but it's about what way the body feels on the inside to make it look easy for him on the outside that we may miss.

Thiago Silva turns 39 in September. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Ultimately Chelsea will not push the player, and talks are expected to be had to come to an agreement on what happens next.

Whatever does happen, Thiago Silva has been a fantastic servant for Chelsea football club.

Read More Chelsea Stories: