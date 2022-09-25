Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Moises Caicedo In January

Moises Caicedo will be the subject of many clubs interest in January when the transfer window opens, and Chelsea are expected to be one of them queuing up to try and entice the Ecuadorian to join the club.

Graham Potter is likely to have a say in the matter, and his relationship could be a huge advantage for Chelsea when they do make the offer. Midfield is a position they know needs new faces, and Caicedo and Edson Alvarez are players that could add strength.

The Blue's are expected to make an offer for Caicedo in January.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are expected to make an offer for Moises Caicedo in January. The club will be there or there abouts when it comes to trying to sign the midfielder, but will face stern competition for his signature.

Liverpool are another club expected to make an offer for the player, and their interest in the final days of the window was evident for all to see. Jurgen Klopp's men desperately need a new midfielder, and may look to Caicedo.

Manchester United are expected to be there, and the player does support the club, but anything can happen in January. Graham Potter's valuation of the player when he was Brighton manager may work against him now at Chelsea.

At the time Potter stated £42million that may get you the boots of the player.

"You'd probably get his boots for that from the chairman, maybe! £100m?"

All eyes on January.

