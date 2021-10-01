Report: Chelsea Eyeing Fresh Move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea are believed to be readying another move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge, but the clubs were unable to agree on a fee which saw the central defender remain in Sevilla.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed their interest in Kounde, saying last month: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

"It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

SIPA USA

Chelsea's interest remains in the Frenchman and the Athletic report they are likely to make another move for him next year. Whether that is in January or next summer is unknown.

Kounde recently opened up on what happened during the summer transfer window, admitting: "We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now."

Now it's a waiting game to see when Chelsea make their move, if they are to try to land him again.

Chelsea are close to extending Andreas Christensen's contract, while talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new deal are 'no closer'.

