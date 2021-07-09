Report: Chelsea 'Expected' to Make Move for Erling Haaland This Summer

Chelsea are expected to make their move to try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 20-year-old's future is yet to be cleared up as the summer window remains in full flow.

After scoring 41 goals in as many games for Dortmund in all competitions last season, Haaland has attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer to bolster his attacking line which is set to lose Olivier Giroud and most likely Tammy Abraham this summer.

And as per ESPN, Chelsea are 'expected to try and prise' Haaland away from Dortmund this summer however know they face an uphill battle to get a deal agreed and over the line.

Dortmund are reluctant to sell Haaland ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer, and value the Norwegian at in the region of £150 million currently.

After losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the Bundesliga outfit won't be keen to lose both star men in the same window.

Chelsea are in a position to spend big this summer and their intent will be shown by how much they are willing to offer to try to land Haaland in the current transfer window.

Tuchel's men have also eyed Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane as possible alternatives, but all paths lead to Haaland being the number one target.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

