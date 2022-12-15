Report: Chelsea Expected To Offer Jorginho New Deal

Skip to main content
Chelsea are expected to offer Jorginho a new deal to stay at the club.

Jorginho has been tipped and rumoured to leave Chelsea in the coming months ahead of his contract running out in June, but the club are set to offer him a new competitive deal.

Chelsea value Jorginho and his qualities on and off the pitch, and do not want to lose a valuable squad member so soon and for free. 

A new contract will be offered, but it is not known whether Jorginho will be open to signing.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports via PYS Chelsea are expected to offer Jorginho a new deal in the coming weeks. The club want him to sign, but it is not known if he will.

Jorginho does feel like he is wanted at the club and feels like an important squad player, but he does have offers from various clubs around Europe.

Chelsea will hope he signs as they look to bring in a new era at the club. Experience will be needed, and there are not many more experienced than Jorginho.

Jorginho may explore his options in January before committing to a new deal.

The Italian midfielder is expected to assess his options in January before committing to a new deal at Chelsea. Clubs can try to sign Jorginho for a cut price in January.

Chelsea will be reluctant to allow Jorginho to go, but it is ultimately down to the midfielder where he wants his future to be.

