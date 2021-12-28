Report: Chelsea Expected to 'Push' for West Ham's Declan Rice at End of Season

Chelsea are expected to push for the siginig of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form and has been one of the best midfielders in Europe this season.

As per football.london, Chelsea are expected to attempt to sign Rice at the end of the season as they look for midfield reinforcements.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rice has constantly been linked with a return to Chelsea, departing the club during his days with the Academy to join West Ham as a youngster.

It has been reported that this could be his last season in east London as Thomas Tuchel's Blues are 'likely' to target Rice next summer as they look to add to their midfield.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has already given his verdict on Rice, heaping praise upon him as the Blues faced West Ham earlier in the month.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: “I am absolutely impressed by (Thomas) Soucek and him (Rice).

“I am absolutely aware that he is a Chelsea boy and he comes through the academy and he is very close to our guys. He’s a very strong player.”

Chelsea have had a crisis in midfield this season, with injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante leaving them short in numbers.

Saul Niguez's loan move from Atletico Madrid has not worked out so far and with Kante's injury woes, the Blues could look to add Rice to their ranks come the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube