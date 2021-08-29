Report: Chelsea Expected to Return With 'Fresh Effort' for Sevilla's Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Hours'

August 29, 2021
Report: Chelsea Expected to Return With 'Fresh Effort' for Kounde in 'Next Few Hours'

The deal is edging closer.
Chelsea are expected to make a new effort to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 'next few hours' according to reports in Spain.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge all window.

As per ABC Sevilla via Sport Witness, Sevilla are expecting Chelsea to return with a fresh effort in the next few hours.

The Spanish club believe that they have the 'upper hand' as he is contracted until 2024 and has a €90 million release clause.

It was reported that the deal 'will get done' before the end of the window and that it 'just depends on money' ahead of the deadline on Tuesday.

It is believed that Sevilla have raised their asking price to £68.5 million for the French international and Chelsea will have to pay this to bring the defender to Lodnon.

Personal terms have already been agreed so all that remains to be settled is an agreement between the two clubs.

It was previously reported that Sevilla are awaiting a 'convincing offer' from Chelsea and that this could arrive within the next few days ahead of the deadline.

The news comes following Kurt Zouma's £29.8 million transfer to West Ham United.

Zouma's departure opens up a space in the squad for another defender as Kounde appears to be Thomas Tuchel's number one target.

It appears that the Blues will secure their man following Zouma's departure and the next few days will be crucial.

