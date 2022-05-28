Report: Chelsea Expected to Submit Opening Jules Kounde Bid

Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde 'soon', according to reports.

The French international has been a long-term target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will make their opening bid soon as he is on top of their list this summer.

The journalist continues to state that Sevilla are demanding €65 million to open negotiations.

Kounde is reportedly 'convinced' that he will become a Chelsea player this summer after a move broke down last season.

It was also been stated that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership

The 23-year-old has recently been spotted in London, fuelling rumours that his arrival at Chelsea is imminent.

Last year Tuchel suggested the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

He admitted: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Therefore, the Blues are still in the market for the defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea reportedly have drafted an eight-man shortlist of defenders as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Romano believing that Kounde is top of the list.

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid respectively are also said to be on the aforementioned shortlist.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can seal a deal for their man this summer.

