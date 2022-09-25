Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are expected to attempt to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon again in January.

One of the shocks of the summer was Chelsea's pursuit of Everton winger Anthony Gordon. The £60million bid took everyone in English football by surprise, perhaps even Anthony Gordon himself.

Everton refused to sell the player, and since then he has gone on a good run of form for Frank Lampard's men. Chelsea are expected to try for the Evertonian again in January, and may be more forceful this time.

Gordon's fee could continue to rise if he keeps on producing the goods like he is at the moment.

Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are expected to try again for Anthony Gordon.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are expected to go back in for Gordon in January, or failing that, the summer. Phillips believes the player had his head turned by the transfer saga, and that Chelsea are due to launch another bid to entice him to come.

In terms of forward options it seems to be a player Chelsea are keen on getting. Whether Todd Boehly had plans with Graham Potter in place before Thomas Tuchel's sacking in regards to Gordon remains unknown, but it would certainly look that way if nothing changes regarding their thoughts on him.

Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will hope to keep Anthony Gordon from his old club.

Gordon has remained professional and has continued to play his heart out for Chelsea despite the interest, but just as Wayne Rooney was all them years ago, the player's head will definitely be dreaming of Chelsea.

It remains to be seen and nothing is set in stone yet, but Chelsea are expected to try again.

