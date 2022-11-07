Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are expected to attempt to find a solution to the problem they currently have at right-back when Reece James is either unfit or injured, and they are expected to try and find that solution in the January transfer window.

The Blue's have struggled to find form since the injury to Reece James, and don't have anyone who can naturally fill in at right-back in his absence. Graham Potter would ideally like a more suitable option then the ones he currently has.

Reece James

Chelsea need someone to provide competition and cover for Reece James.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea need a right-back, and may look for opportunities to sign one in the January transfer window. 

Reece James currently being out of the side has shown Chelsea how much they need depth in that position, and the club are ready to try and find a solution to the problem.

Players have been mentioned as possible candidates to provide competition for Reece James. Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen is a player of interest.

Frimpong has impressed in Germany since joining from Celtic, and Chelsea have expressed interest in the Dutch defender.

Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto could be a target for Chelsea.

Denzel Dumfries is another player Chelsea have expressed interest in, and Malo Gusto from Lyon is a candidate too.

Options for Chelsea, and they will take the time off for the World Cup trying to find the best solution.

