Report: Chelsea Expected To Win The Race To Sign Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos was a name not many Chelsea fans will have been familiar with before yesterday, but they are certainly familiar with the Brazilian youngster now.

Santos, 18, is a player Chelsea are very keen on acquiring, and they are the team that are expected to win the race for the player in the coming weeks. PSG were the initial favourites, but that seems to have changed.

Chelsea are pushing for the signing, and are expected to sign the player.

PSG initially looked to be the team that would sign the player, but Chelsea are now favourites. The Blue's are close to agreeing a deal with the deal, which will be worth £12million.

It is a hallmark of Chelsea's new recruitment plan, which is putting huge emphasis on signing young talented players from around the world. Santos is not the only Brazilian youngster the club are chasing, with Endrick another they're in talks with.

Santos is expected to sign for Chelsea, in a deal that could be done in January. It is not known as of yet whether the player will sign in January, or sign and join the club next June.

