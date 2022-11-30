Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Expected To Win The Race To Sign Andrey Santos

Chelsea are expected to win the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama.

Andrey Santos was a name not many Chelsea fans will have been familiar with before yesterday, but they are certainly familiar with the Brazilian youngster now.

Santos, 18, is a player Chelsea are very keen on acquiring, and they are the team that are expected to win the race for the player in the coming weeks. PSG were the initial favourites, but that seems to have changed.

It is a hallmark of Chelsea's new recruitment plan, which is putting huge emphasis on signing young talented players from around the world. Santos is not the only Brazilian youngster the club are chasing, with Endrick another they're in talks with.

Santos is expected to sign for Chelsea, in a deal that could be done in January. It is not known as of yet whether the player will sign in January, or sign and join the club next June.

