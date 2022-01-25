Report: Chelsea Expecting Summer Armando Broja Bids as Decision Time Over Future Nears

Chelsea are set to have to make a decision over the future of Armando Broja this summer as several clubs are expected to make offers this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Southampton, has started to attract interest from a whole host of clubs following his form under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

In his debut campaign in the top-flight, Broja has netted seven goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, five of which have come in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton are hoping to extend his stay beyond the initial season-long loan this summer. They have already opened talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia over the possibility of keeping the Albanian next season.

Now the Blues are likely to have to make a summer decision over Broja's immediate future at the club, after he signed a fresh five-year deal last summer, as bids are expected to come in this summer,

As per Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express, Chelsea are 'braced for multiple offers' for Broja this summer amid interest from Southampton and West Ham.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the 20-year-old and refused to be drawn into a speculation surrounding his future, telling Broja to keep focused on his football.

“He is our player and he is doing good," said the Chelsea head coach earlier in January. "But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Broja is enjoying his football down on the south coast and is focused on giving his all for the Saints as the opportunities to continue to come for the Chelsea loanee.

He told Sky Sports: "It’s an amazing club, amazing players, people, so I’m around good people and I’m enjoying my football.

"I’m happy with the opportunities that I’m getting and trying to help the team out.

"I go into every game playing my way, trying to help the team out as much as possible. For me, it doesn’t matter who I’m up against, I just try to play for the team and play for the win. I just try to give my all for the team."

