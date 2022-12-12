Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Exploring A Deal For Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Chelsea are reportedly exploring a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

Youssoufa Moukoko is a free agent in June, and Chelsea are very much aware of that, especially after missing out on the chance to sign Real Madrid bound Endrick in the last week.

Dortmund at the moment are expected to offer the German forward a new deal, but it will entirely be his decision whether he wants to accept it or think about moving abroad.

If he doesn't accept it, Chelsea will certainly be interested in signing him on a free.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea are exploring a deal for Youssoufa Moukoko.

A deal is not done by any means, but other Premier League clubs who have interest believe a deal to Chelsea is advanced.

The interest comes from other big six clubs, with Liverpool having a particular interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund forward. A free transfer is a very interesting prospect for a player of his talent. 

Dortmund will try to convince Moukoko to stay, and should he decide to Chelsea would have to turn their attention elsewhere. As it stands Moukoko will leave on a free in June, and Chelsea have heavy interest.

Chelsea turned their attention fully to Moukoko after missing out on the signing of Endrick to Real Madrid last week.

One to keep an eye on, and a deal Chelsea are certainly making progress in.

