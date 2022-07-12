Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Exploring A Move For Ex Arsenal Midfielder Serge Gnabry

Chelsea have turned their attention to FC Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry after confirmation that Raphinha will be heading to Barcelona. 

The German will start running down the final months of his contract from the start of next season, and the Bundesliga champions would like to know his future sooner rather than later. 

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry sliding out. 

The news of Chelsea's interest broke Tuesday morning, but there had been previous speculation regarding Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, also showing intent to sign the midfielder.

However, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, there is yet to be an approach from any English side and whilst the Blues are definitely monitoring the situation, they first want to understand the state of negotiations between Gnabry and  Bayern over a new contract.

Serge Gnabry

The German looking sharp in pre-season training. 

Todd Boehly is looking likely to secure both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake so far this summer window, but there are still a lot of gaps in the squad for the club's £200m budget to cover. 

