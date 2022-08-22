Report: Chelsea Exploring Alternative Forward Options As Aubameyang Deal Stalls

With Chelsea's talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dragging on, reports are emerging of the Blues' desire to search for other striker options should a deal for the Gabonese not materialise.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea conversations with Aubameyang "were positive" and personal terms weren't to be an issue, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are unwilling to pay the £25million that Barcelona value their striker at.

It seems that yet again, Chelsea and Barcelona are coming to loggerheads in their relationship, with the Catalans beating the Blues to the signings of Raphinha and Jules Kounde earlier in the window.

Now Spanish outlet Diario Sport are claiming that if Aubameyang doesn't reunite with Thomas Tuchel, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata could be an option as an alternative.

This news won't be music to Chelsea fans' ears, with the Spaniard's first spell at Stamford Bridge an underwhelming one as he scored just 24 times in 74 appearances when he moved to the club from Real Madrid for £60million in 2017.

Morata failed to impress during his time at Chelsea IMAGO / Focus Images

Striker Armando Broja is allegedly close to agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to see what happens to his pathway to first-team action if the Morata rumours turn to something more concrete.

Read More Chelsea Stories