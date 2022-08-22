Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Exploring Alternative Forward Options As Aubameyang Deal Stalls

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Chelsea's talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dragging on, reports are emerging of the Blues' desire to search for other striker options should a deal for the Gabonese not materialise.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea conversations with Aubameyang "were positive" and personal terms weren't to be an issue, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are unwilling to pay the £25million that Barcelona value their striker at.

It seems that yet again, Chelsea and Barcelona are coming to loggerheads in their relationship, with the Catalans beating the Blues to the signings of Raphinha and Jules Kounde earlier in the window.

Now Spanish outlet Diario Sport are claiming that if Aubameyang doesn't reunite with Thomas Tuchel, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata could be an option as an alternative.

This news won't be music to Chelsea fans' ears, with the Spaniard's first spell at Stamford Bridge an underwhelming one as he scored just 24 times in 74 appearances when he moved to the club from Real Madrid for £60million in 2017. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Morata

Morata failed to impress during his time at Chelsea

Striker Armando Broja is allegedly close to agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to see what happens to his pathway to first-team action if the Morata rumours turn to something more concrete.

 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Marc Cucurella v Leeds
News

'We Lost Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Chelsea Humbling

By Owen Cummings
Marc Cucurella v Leeds
Match Coverage

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leeds
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned From Leeds United vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea - Match Report

By Connor Dossi-White
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Sent Off As Chelsea Nightmare Continues At Elland Road

By Owen Cummings
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Jack Harrison Scores To Make It 3-0 Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Edouard Mendy
Match Coverage

Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

By Owen Cummings
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb