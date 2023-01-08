Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach in June, but it does not seem like any club wants to wait until then to try and sign the striker. Chelsea are looking at a move in January.

Thuram has 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is the second highest scorer in the league. Chelsea believe it is a good opportunity considering the fee.

A move is being explored by Chelsea as things stand.

Chelsea are exploring a January move for Marcus Thuram. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently exploring a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Chelsea do not want to wait until June to get him as a free agent.

Chelsea are keen to bring in a new striker after Armando Broja picked up an injury against Aston Villa recently. Thuram would be a short-term answer with the possibility of becoming long-term considering his performances.

The Blue's had initial interest in Joao Felix but the loan fee Atletico Madrid are demanding is putting off a lot of clubs. Arsenal currently look favourites for that deal at the moment.

Marcus Thuram will be available for around £10million in January. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

Chelsea have opened talks with Gladbach and the player over a move. The deal is in the exploratory stage at the moment with no concrete approaches made as things stand.

It is one to keep an eye on with Chelsea certainly keen to bring in a striker. Inter Milan also have interest and Thuram will take the time to assess his options before making a decision.

