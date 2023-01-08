Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are continuing to explore a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Thuram is a free agent in June, but Chelsea are interested in signing him in January

Marcus Thuram is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach in June, but it does not seem like any club wants to wait until then to try and sign the striker. Chelsea are looking at a move in January.

Thuram has 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is the second highest scorer in the league. Chelsea believe it is a good opportunity considering the fee.

A move is being explored by Chelsea as things stand.

Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are exploring a January move for Marcus Thuram.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently exploring a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Chelsea do not want to wait until June to get him as a free agent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are keen to bring in a new striker after Armando Broja picked up an injury against Aston Villa recently. Thuram would be a short-term answer with the possibility of becoming long-term considering his performances.

The Blue's had initial interest in Joao Felix but the loan fee Atletico Madrid are demanding is putting off a lot of clubs. Arsenal currently look favourites for that deal at the moment.

Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram will be available for around £10million in January.

Chelsea have opened talks with Gladbach and the player over a move. The deal is in the exploratory stage at the moment with no concrete approaches made as things stand.

It is one to keep an eye on with Chelsea certainly keen to bring in a striker. Inter Milan also have interest and Thuram will take the time to assess his options before making a decision.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Still Working On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett