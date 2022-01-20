Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Exploring Loan Market Despite it Being 'Not Easy' to Find 'Suitable Option'

Chelsea are exploring the opportunity to bring in a left wing-back in the loan market but it is 'not easy' to find a 'suitable option', according to reports.

The Blues are searching for left-back reinforcements after Ben Chilwell sustained a season-ending injury in November.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are looking to bring in a replacement on loan but it is not easy to find a suitable option.

imago1008211762h

The Blues have been linked with a handful of options but are yet to bring in a suitable replacement.

The most recently rumoured transfer is that of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, however this is looking unlikely as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was 'not a fan' of Kurzawa after he had him at Paris Saint-Germain during his time as head coach.

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

Read More

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

imago1001242178h

Tuchel's side instead recalled Kenedy but are believed to still be in the market for a wing-back.

Another potential signing for the European champions would be Barcelona wing-back and US international Sergiño Dest, whose transfer value has been set by his club at €20 million.

Although, a recent report suggests that the Catalan giants would be prepared to send Dest on an initial loan move with a view to a permanent deal at the end.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can find a suitable option between now and the end of the window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009209888h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Loan Market Despite it Being 'Not Easy' to Find 'Suitable Option'

38 seconds ago
imago1008207049h
News

UEFA Confirm Chelsea Could be Forced to Play Without Unvaccinated Players vs Lille in Champions League Last 16

30 minutes ago
imago1006761237h (2)
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on 'Inspiration' Thiago Silva

1 hour ago
imago1008953397h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Could Consider Joining Chelsea if Contract Renewal Demands Not Met

1 hour ago
imago1009078935h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Look at Armando Broja in Pre-Season Before Making Chelsea Future Decision

2 hours ago
imago1009213532h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni & Jules Kounde on Chelsea Wishlist

2 hours ago
imago1009179931h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea ' Willing to go Crazy' to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt Amid Barcelona Interest

3 hours ago
imago1009104675h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr Set for Chelsea Stay Amid Roma & Leicester City Interest

3 hours ago