Report: Chelsea Exploring New Attacking Options Ahead of January Transfer Window

Chelsea are exploring new attacking options ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit at the top of the Premier League table after seven games, winning five, drawing one and losing on the one occasion.

The European Champions haven't been at their best though this season, but the results have come. The goals have been shared around the team in the league this season also.

Romelu Lukaku is the club's top scorer with three goals, while Trevoh Chalobah is the next in line with two. 10 other players all have one goal to their names this season.

After losing two games in a row, Tuchel saw enough and made changes to his team at the weekend against Southampton. It worked, and he got the win to end the losing streak.

In the meantime, he dropped stars Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech due to their poor form in recent weeks, and told them to be more decisive.

"They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."



Now fresh reports claim Tuchel is now looking into new attacking options because of their drop in form.

As per A Bola, who also claim Chelsea are keen on FC Porto's Luis Diaz, Havertz and Ziyech's have 'led London officials to look at new options for the offensive flanks'.

Chelsea's attacking line is stacked with depth and quality. The list just goes on, especially when everyone is fit. Any new arrival to the attack would have to be better than what the Blues currently have, and there aren't many players who would fit that bill for the right price.

