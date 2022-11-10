Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

Chelsea allowed Tino Livramento to leave the club last August for Southampton, and few would have imagined that the club would be looking to bring the 19-year old back so soon after allowing him to leave.

The right-back situation at Chelsea is slightly stretched at the moment with Reece James the only recognised one at the club. Chelsea want to bring in a new one, but a January purchase is currently unlikely.

There is however a chance they look to bring Tino Livramento back to the club.

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of buying back Tino Livramento. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are said to be exploring the buy-back option for Tino Livramento, as the club look to sort out the current issue they have at right-back with the injury to Reece James.

James is due back from his knee injury after the World Cup, but the situation has opened up a few eyes at Chelsea to the fact they truly need to sign another right-back.

Tino Livramento could return to Chelsea after 2023. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Livramento left Chelsea last August, and his buy-back clause is not valid until 2023. The player could be signed in January if Chelsea wanted, but the current belief is that a right-back in January is unlikely.

The fee for the buy-back option at the moment is reportedly £38million, and it is a reasonable price. It's a price Chelsea would have to pay for another full-back, and they fully know what they're getting with Livramento.

