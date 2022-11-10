Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of the buy-back option for Southampton full-back Tino Livramento.

Chelsea allowed Tino Livramento to leave the club last August for Southampton, and few would have imagined that the club would be looking to bring the 19-year old back so soon after allowing him to leave.

The right-back situation at Chelsea is slightly stretched at the moment with Reece James the only recognised one at the club. Chelsea want to bring in a new one, but a January purchase is currently unlikely.

There is however a chance they look to bring Tino Livramento back to the club.

Tino Livramento

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of buying back Tino Livramento.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are said to be exploring the buy-back option for Tino Livramento, as the club look to sort out the current issue they have at right-back with the injury to Reece James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James is due back from his knee injury after the World Cup, but the situation has opened up a few eyes at Chelsea to the fact they truly need to sign another right-back.

Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento could return to Chelsea after 2023.

Livramento left Chelsea last August, and his buy-back clause is not valid until 2023. The player could be signed in January if Chelsea wanted, but the current belief is that a right-back in January is unlikely.

The fee for the buy-back option at the moment is reportedly £38million, and it is a reasonable price. It's a price Chelsea would have to pay for another full-back, and they fully know what they're getting with Livramento.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Alexis Vega
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping Track Of Guadalajara Winger Alexis Vega

By Dylan McBennett
Jose Gimenez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
News

Kai Havertz And Hakim Ziyech Heading To Qatar

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Targeting Palmeiras Forward Endrick As Part Of Plan

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Long-Term Interest In Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Marc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith