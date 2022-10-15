Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Signing Christopher Nkunku In January

Chelsea are trying to find a way of signing Christopher Nkunku in January instead of next summer.

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku in January as opposed to him coming in next summer. Chelsea are in negotiations to sign the Frenchman, but want him now as opposed to later.

Nkunku has a world cup coming up for France, and Chelsea are interested in making him their player in time for the return of the Premier League. Graham Potter's side are slightly short up front, and the club want to change that.

RB Leipzig are currently unlikely to allow it, but things can change.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Christopher Nkunku in January as opposed to next summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

The forward line is an area Chelsea are slightly lacking in pure quality at the moment, and with Champions League qualification so important in terms of future recruitment, Chelsea want Nkunku now rather than later.

Graham Potter vs Crystal Palace

The signing would help Graham Potter's Champions League hopes.

Leipzig are unlikely to allow it due to the fact their replacement for Nkunku, Benjamin Sesko is not due into the club until next summer after signing from RB Salzburg in the summer.

Chelsea will try, and may be able to convince the German club to part ways with a player who would largely improve their forward line-up. It is certainly one to keep an eye out for as negotiations continue.

