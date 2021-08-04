Report: Chelsea Exploring Tammy Abraham Exit Strategy - Aston Villa 'Eager' for Loan Deal

Where will Tammy Abraham end up once the transfer window closes?

Aston Villa are keen on taking Tammy Abraham on loan next season with Chelsea exploring exit strategies to get the forward off their books, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is surplus to requirements at Chelsea with the Blues looking to offload him this summer. Aston Villa, Arsenal and West Ham have shown interest.

Chelsea's asking price for Abraham is around £40 million but they are willing to lower their demands should they receive an attractive offer.

Abraham has featured in all of Chelsea's pre-season fixtures so far, but with the club closing in on the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Abraham's future looks to be elsewhere.

As per Goal, Chelsea are now looking at 'viable exit strategies' for Abraham.

The report claims Aston Villa are 'eager' to take the English forward back to Villa Park where he spent the 2018/19 season at, scoring 26 goals in 40 Championship appearances as they claimed promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

After netting the winner on Sunday against Arsenal in pre-season, Abraham spoke of Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League next season.

"The boys have been working hard in training and it's for the best. We are all ready for the season. We still have time, players are still coming back. We will get there," said Abraham.

"When there's four players and 20 coaches watching you it's different. We were there from day one and working hard. The other boys who have come back are working hard too.

"We're back. We have to keep working hard and be ready for the new season."

