Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Exploring The Idea Of Joao Felix On Loan

IMAGO / Nordphoto

Report: Chelsea Exploring The Idea Of Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea are exploring the idea of signing Joao Felix on loan as he is expected to leave Atletico Madrid in January.

Chelsea are in need of a new striker due to the injury Armando Broja sustained recently, and the club are now beginning to be more interested in the prospect of Joao Felix on loan.

Felix has been offered to numerous clubs in recent weeks by Jorge Mendes, and Chelsea are one of them. The player is heavily expected to leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The most likely outcome at the moment is a move to the Premier League for Joao Felix.

Joao Felix

Chelsea are warming to the idea of Joao Felix on loan.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are warming up the idea of signing Joao Felix on loan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is currently nothing advanced when it comes to the deal, but Chelsea are beginning to see some value in signing Felix for a short period.

If they were to make the deal happen, they would sign Felix on a loan with an option to buy, as opposed to a loan with an obligation. This would be to see if he could regain some form in the Premier League.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is widely expected to leave Atletico Madrid on loan in January.

Chelsea are of course not the only club interested in signing Felix. Manchester United like the idea of Felix on loan, but may not be able to sign him due to financial trouble.

Felix is out of favour at Atletico at the moment, and a move away at the moment is beneficial to all parties. Jorge Mendes has been offering his client to a number of clubs in the hopes he can find him a new club.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Reece James
Transfer News

BREAKING: Reece James To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Knee Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Exploring Signing Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Began Working On Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Move For Josip Juranovic

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold Further Talks With Joao Felix's Agent

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Trigger Release Clause Of Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Alexis Mac Allister
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brighton Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Confirmed Early Starting XI

By Dylan McBennett