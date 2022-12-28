Report: Chelsea Exploring The Idea Of Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea are in need of a new striker due to the injury Armando Broja sustained recently, and the club are now beginning to be more interested in the prospect of Joao Felix on loan.

Felix has been offered to numerous clubs in recent weeks by Jorge Mendes, and Chelsea are one of them. The player is heavily expected to leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The most likely outcome at the moment is a move to the Premier League for Joao Felix.

Chelsea are warming to the idea of Joao Felix on loan. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are warming up the idea of signing Joao Felix on loan.

There is currently nothing advanced when it comes to the deal, but Chelsea are beginning to see some value in signing Felix for a short period.

If they were to make the deal happen, they would sign Felix on a loan with an option to buy, as opposed to a loan with an obligation. This would be to see if he could regain some form in the Premier League.

Joao Felix is widely expected to leave Atletico Madrid on loan in January. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea are of course not the only club interested in signing Felix. Manchester United like the idea of Felix on loan, but may not be able to sign him due to financial trouble.

Felix is out of favour at Atletico at the moment, and a move away at the moment is beneficial to all parties. Jorge Mendes has been offering his client to a number of clubs in the hopes he can find him a new club.

