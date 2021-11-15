Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Express Interest in Angers' Mohamed-Ali Cho Ahead of Summer Transfer

    Angers youngster Mohamed-Ali Cho is a target for Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports in France.

    The 17-year-old has impressed this season in Ligue 1, scoring twice in 13 games for Angers.

    And as per L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Chelsea are one of two clubs linked with the winger.

    The report also names Atletico Madrid, stating that both the Spaniards and Chelsea 'came forward' for Cho last summer but could not get a move done.

    AC Milan are also reportedly in the mix for the plater, who has been scouted by the Italian club.

    L'Equipe continue to report that the financial situation at Angers means that the club would consider a sale if the price was right and the player has appointed a lawyer to look after his future.

    If he joins Chelsea it is believed that he will join the 'loan army' at the club and be sent elsewhere for first team football.

    It could be an appealing move for both the players and Angers as Chelsea may consider to send him back to the French club for a season at least as he would be guarenteed first team football.

    However, the Blues have a wealth of talent in attack so it remains to be seen as to whether they will make a move for the youngster any time soon.

