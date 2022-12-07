Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah

Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

Following his performances for the United States at the World Cup, it is hardly a surprise that transfer rumors are now swirling around Valencia's Yunus Musah. With the uncertainty present in their midfield, Chelsea are one of the clubs linked with the young American. 

According to 90 Min, Valencia have opened contract talks with the 20-year-old in an attempt to fend off growing interest, especially within the Premier League. Chelsea, alongside Liverpool and Arsenal, are mentioned as potential destinations for the midfielder. 

Valencia currently sit 10th in La Liga, fueling speculation that an exit may be nearing for Musah, though the Spanish side reportedly are determined to keep hold of him. 

His current deal runs until 2026 and contains a €100 million release clause, which has made Valencia calm amid this growing interest and unwilling to even consider a transfer without an exorbitant fee being proposed. 

Musah is a potential candidate as Chelsea look to refresh their midfield in the coming windows. 

